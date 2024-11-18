Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

2024-11-18 10:45:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ OnMonday, the exchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remainedstable in Baghdad, while decreasing in Erbil markets.

According to asurvey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates stabilized with the opening ?fthe central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,350dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rateas recorded on Sunday.

The selling andbuying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,250 IQD and149,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's sellingprice reached 150,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,000.