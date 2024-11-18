Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Basrah crudes record upward trend amid global oil fluctuations

Basrah crudes record upward trend amid global oil fluctuations

Basrah crudes record upward trend amid global oil fluctuations
Basrah crudes record upward trend amid global oil fluctuations
2024-11-18 10:45:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah's Heavy and Medium crude oil prices witnessed a slight uptick in tandem with rising global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by $0.09 to $66.82 per barrel. Similarly, Basrah Medium crude increased $0.09 to $70.12 per barrel.

This price increase follows the escalation of conflict between Russia and Ukraine over the weekend. Additionally, concerns about fuel demand in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, along with expectations of a global oil surplus, have influenced market conditions.

Brent crude futures gained 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $71.33 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $67.20 a barrel, up 18 cents, or 0.3%.

Continue following on Shafaq News