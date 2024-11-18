Mesopotamia’s ancient rivers in peril: Iraq's battle against water scarcity

2024-11-18 14:05:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In the heart of the ancient land of Mesopotamia, Iraq,where the Tigris and Euphrates rivers once nurtured thriving civilizations, nowfaces an unprecedented water crisis. The lifeblood of the nation, these rivers,are under severe strain from drought and climate change, threatening thecountry’s future.

Mesopotamia

Iraq lies in the historical region of Mesopotamia, also known asthe "Land Between Two Rivers," a reference to the Tigris andEuphrates rivers. These rivers, originating in the mountains of easternTurkiye, flow through Turkiye, Syria, and Iraq before converging in the Iraqicity of Al-Qurnah to form the Shatt al-Arab waterway, which empties into theArabian Gulf. The Tigris-Euphrates basin also extends into western Iran, asmany tributaries of the Tigris originate in the Iranian Zagros Mountains.

The Tigris and Euphrates river system is facing significantchallenges, including declining water levels and quality. Factors such asreduced water productivity, climate change, and dam construction arethreatening the river system, causing long-term environmental damage.

Roots of the Water Crisis in Iraq

Iraq has been grappling with water scarcity since the 1990s,largely due to the "water war" waged by upstream countries,compounded by reduced rainfall and snowfall. These factors have contributed toa decline in water storage across dams, lakes, and reservoirs throughout thecountry.

The crisis reached a critical point in the past four years, withdrought severely affecting both the Tigris and Euphrates. This has exposedriverbeds in certain areas, significantly shrinking the marshes and wetlandsand leading to the death of large numbers of livestock and a major reduction inagricultural land.

Several issues, including poor water management, climate change,and reduced supply from Turkiye and Iran, have worsened Iraq's water crisis. UNdata shows 90% of Iraq's rivers are polluted, and by 2035, the country isexpected to meet only 15% of its water needs.

Water Scarcity in Iraq

“Iraq has been named the fifth-most vulnerable country to climatechange, affected by soaring temperatures, insufficient and diminishingrainfall, intensified droughts and water scarcity, frequent sand and duststorms, and flooding,” the International Organization for Migration (IOM)affirmed.

Iraq's water sources are largely dependent on snowmelt and rainfallin the river basin of upstream countries, Turkiye and Iran, according to waterexpert Tahseen Al-Moussawi.

Speaking to Shafaq News agency, Al-Moussawi warned that "Iraqis facing water scarcity, with upstream basin countries expected to see over30% less rainfall by 2025, signaling continued drought.”

He further confirmed that Iraq is in a critical stage of waterstress for the fifth consecutive season, as the inflows from upstream countriesare insufficient for consumption, leading to a reduction in the winter plan.“This is worsened by pressure from farmers, agricultural workers, and politicaldisputes among affected provinces,” he added.

Opposite Perspective

Water expert Adel Al-Mukhtar told Shafaq News, “The good news is awater reserve of 15 billion cubic meters, with continued inflows from Turkiyeon the Tigris and rising levels on the Euphrates, offering hope despite thedrought and low rainfall.

Al-Mukhtar predicted that the water situation this winter and theupcoming summer will be reassuring, but it depends on heavy rains. “Lastwinter's inflows exceeded 50 billion cubic meters, enabling large-scaleplanting,” he explained, expressing hope for similar rainfall to preventdrought next summer.

In contrast, Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson MohammedAl-Khazai stated, "The rainfall this season is sufficient, and theapproved winter plan has been implemented without any changes,” noting that"the winter plan covers 4.8 million dunams for wheat, including irrigatedand desert lands, 1.05 million dunams for orchards, and 200,000 dunams forbarley.".

Expected Rainfall

Light to moderate rain usually starts in early November, butsometimes low-pressure systems weaken, causing a drop in rainfall, noted AmerAl-Jabri, Director of Media at the Iraqi Meteorological Organization.

“Iraq is currently experiencing a weak low-pressure system east ofthe Mediterranean, bringing light rain,” he said in an interview with ShafaqNews Agency. “However, we that this season's rainfall will reach averagelevels.”

Efforts Made: Water is Life

In August 2024, the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources signed acontract with a coalition of Italy's Hydro Nova and Jordan's Concorde companiesto "ensure a sustainable water future, develop irrigation systems, andaddress the impacts of climate change on rivers." The financial details ofthe contract were not disclosed.

In July 2024, the United Nations in Iraq, in collaboration with theMinistry of Water Resources, launched the "Water is Life" campaign toaddress Iraq’s severe water crisis. The year-long campaign, titled "Wateris Life - Every Drop Matters," aims to raise awareness among Iraqis aboutthe critical state of the country’s water resources and to encourage a sense ofresponsibility in mitigating the crisis.

According to the UN, the campaign will unfold in four phasesthroughout 2025. The first phase focuses on raising awareness about the watercrisis and the effects of climate change. The next phase will introduce the keyplayers in water resource management in Iraq, promoting responsibility andcooperation.

In the third phase, the campaign will highlight ongoing projectsand efforts by the Iraqi government and UN agencies, showcasing successes andcurrent initiatives. The final phase will focus on future plans and strategiesto address the water crisis, emphasizing Iraq’s role in international forumsand efforts to secure support and funding for water projects.

“The Water is Life campaign represents a unified effort by the UNagencies and the Iraqi government to address one of the most pressing issuesfacing the country. Through this campaign, significant progress can be made inwater conservation and management, ensuring a sustainable and better future forall Iraqis,” the UN indicated.

Despite these efforts, water expert Al-Moussawi argued that Iraqhas not yet reached strategic solutions, explaining, “Current solutions aretemporary, yet they are evolving into strategic plans, worsening the situationand exacerbating water problems…Despite international warnings about climatechange and desertification, the government has failed to find lastingsolutions, relying on solutions that are beyond its reach.”