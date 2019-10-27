Coalition commander meets Kurdistan Region PM to reaffirm US commitment

2019/10/27 | 08:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
if (language=="so")
{
var visitcount = $('#visitcount');
visitcount.html(' ' + data.msg3 + ' ');
}
else{
$(".visit-splitor").remove();
}
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
Lt. Gen. Robert White, the Commanding General of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, during a meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right), Erbil, Oct. 26, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Lt. Gen. Robert White, the Commanding General of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, visited Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the autonomous Kurdish region.
“Lt. Gen. White recognized the important role and sacrifices made by the Peshmerga forces in the Coalition’s campaign to defeat ISIS,” a statement Prime Minister Barzani’s press office released said.
For his part, the Kurdish leader highlighted the military escalation in northeastern Syria, which he said, “is creating the conditions for a return of ISIS.”
Prime Minister Barzani “emphasized the need for Coalition partners to remain united against common threats,” the statement read.
Lt. Gen. White “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting the security of the Kurdistan Region…through close military and diplomatic cooperation” while Barzani assured him “of the Peshmerga’s commitment to continued cooperation with partner forces.”
Many have criticized Washington for abandoning their Kurdish allies in Syria who fought alongside the coalition to defeat the so-called Islamic State.
A controversial US-brokered ceasefire temporarily paused heavy clashes between Turkey and Syrian Kurdish forces, an offensive which began on Oct. 9.
US forces withdrew from their bases in northern Syria last week, entering the Kurdistan Region. Footage shared on social media showed visibly distraught people in Erbil hurling stones and yelling profanity at the US convoys.
Following the scenes in the Kurdistan Region capital, President Nechirvan Barzani released a statement expressing the autonomous Kurdish region’s gratitude to American forces.
Read More: KRG president reiterates gratitude to US forces amid controversial Syria withdrawal
President Barzani said the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) “understands the high emotions of our people,” but said the Kurdish government appreciates “the role and contribution of the coalition forces, especially the United States military.”
American troops “have fought and bled alongside the Peshmerga forces in defending the Kurdistan Region,” he stated.
?
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
if (language=="so")
{
var visitcount = $('#visitcount');
visitcount.html(' ' + data.msg3 + ' ');
}
else{
$(".visit-splitor").remove();
}
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
Lt. Gen. Robert White, the Commanding General of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, during a meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right), Erbil, Oct. 26, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Lt. Gen. Robert White, the Commanding General of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, visited Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the autonomous Kurdish region.
“Lt. Gen. White recognized the important role and sacrifices made by the Peshmerga forces in the Coalition’s campaign to defeat ISIS,” a statement Prime Minister Barzani’s press office released said.
For his part, the Kurdish leader highlighted the military escalation in northeastern Syria, which he said, “is creating the conditions for a return of ISIS.”
Prime Minister Barzani “emphasized the need for Coalition partners to remain united against common threats,” the statement read.
Lt. Gen. White “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting the security of the Kurdistan Region…through close military and diplomatic cooperation” while Barzani assured him “of the Peshmerga’s commitment to continued cooperation with partner forces.”
Many have criticized Washington for abandoning their Kurdish allies in Syria who fought alongside the coalition to defeat the so-called Islamic State.
A controversial US-brokered ceasefire temporarily paused heavy clashes between Turkey and Syrian Kurdish forces, an offensive which began on Oct. 9.
US forces withdrew from their bases in northern Syria last week, entering the Kurdistan Region. Footage shared on social media showed visibly distraught people in Erbil hurling stones and yelling profanity at the US convoys.
Following the scenes in the Kurdistan Region capital, President Nechirvan Barzani released a statement expressing the autonomous Kurdish region’s gratitude to American forces.
Read More: KRG president reiterates gratitude to US forces amid controversial Syria withdrawal
President Barzani said the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) “understands the high emotions of our people,” but said the Kurdish government appreciates “the role and contribution of the coalition forces, especially the United States military.”
American troops “have fought and bled alongside the Peshmerga forces in defending the Kurdistan Region,” he stated.