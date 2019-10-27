Home › kurdistan 24 › VIDEO: ISIS leader Baghdadi reportedly killed in US raid in Syria

VIDEO: ISIS leader Baghdadi reportedly killed in US raid in Syria

2019/10/27 | 11:10























The Islamic State fugitive leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in his first appearance since declaring the militants’ now-defunct caliphate five years ago. (Photo: Al-Furqan, April 29, 2019)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Media in the United States reported that the US military had conducted an operation against the leader of the so-called Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.



CNN cited US officials who said special forces conducted a raid against Baghdadi in the northern Syrian province of Idlib late on Saturday. It also said the CIA “assisted” in locating the fugitive.



In a tweet at around 4:30 a.m. Erbil time, US President Donald Trump wrote, “Something very big has just happened!”



















Something very big has just happened!



— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019



















The White House, meanwhile, said Trump would make a “major statement” on Sunday, without providing further details.



US media cited various anonymous sources who suggested an operation took place in Idlib but did not verify if the Islamic State leader was dead.



“The final confirmation is pending while DNA and biometric testing is conducted,” CNN reported, citing a US defense official.



Two Iranian officials and two Iraqi security sources told Reuters that Tehran and Baghdad were informed of Baghdadi’s death, respectively.



Reuters also said the terror group’s leader was killed along with his bodyguard and two wives.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said nine people believed to be Islamic State members were killed in Idlib.











































Baghdadi has been mistakenly reported dead several times over the past years.



In April, the Islamic State leader released a propaganda video calling on the group’s supporters to keep fighting.











