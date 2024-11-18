Kurdistan PM reaffirms importance of UNAMI’s role in Iraq

2024-11-18 23:55:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Monday, Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Mohammadal-Hassan, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative to Iraq.

According toa statement from the Prime Minister's office, Barzani and al-Hassan exchangedviews on the current situation in Iraq and the region.

“Theydiscussed the importance of resolving contentious issues between the KurdistanRegion and the federal government under the Iraqi Constitution.”

Thestatement said that both sides stressed the need for UNAMI to continue its effortsin supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region's stability and security.