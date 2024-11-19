Basrah crudes drop, mirroring global oil trends

2024-11-19 10:20:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrahcrude oil prices edged lower, following the decline in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude decreased by 55cents to $66.11 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by 55 cents, reaching $69.26per barrel.

Brent crude futures for Januarydelivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $73.45 a barrel by 0430 GMT, while US WestTexas Intermediate crude futures for December delivery were at $69.31 a barrel,up 15 cents, or 0.2%.