CBI auctions +$285 million on Tuesday

2024-11-19 14:50:33 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar touched $288 million inthe currency auction on Tuesday.

According toan official statement by the Bank, the CBI sold $278,810,781 during today'sauction.

The Bankcovered these transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar fordocumentary credits, international settlements of electronic cards, and foreigntransfers, while the rate stood at 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

Most dollarsales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfersand documentary credits, amounting to $277,310,781 representing 96% of thetotal amount, compared to cash sales, which amounted to $10,500,000.

One Bankpurchased cash dollars, while 15 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The totalnumber of exchange and brokerage companies participating in the auction was 16companies.