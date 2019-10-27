Iraq returns 200,000 books seized during 1990 invasion of Kuwait

2019/10/27 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kuwait’s foreign ministry announced on Sunday that it had received from its Iraqi counterpart 200,000 books that were seized during the invasion of the Gulf country by the former regime of Saddam Hussein nearly three decades ago. Two months earlier, Iraq returned an initial collection of 42,000 books to its southeastern neighbor.
Abdul-Aziz Jaralla, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Organizational Organizations in Kuwait, said that the handover comes “as a result of the cooperation of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the two countries,” but added that his nation “urges Iraq to return all of the national archives and all Kuwaiti possessions that were systematically stolen during the invasion.”
Jaralla also explained that the handover comes as part of UN Security Council Resolution 2107 and was overseen by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).
Hazem al-Yusufi, an official from Iraq's foreign ministry, said that his nation intends to return all items that were looted during the invasion of Kuwait, but gave no further specifics. He also stressed Iraq’s intention to further develop “brotherly relations” between the two countries in light of Iraqi presidents’ recent visit to Kuwait and diplomatic envoys between the two countries.
