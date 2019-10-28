Iraqi Counter-terrorism Forces Deployed to End Protests

2019/10/28 | 02:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi PM Adil Abdul Mahdi has ordered the deployment of his country's elite Counter-terrorism Service forces to the streets in order to end the fresh protests in capital Baghdad.The deployment came after several governmental offices and buildings belonging to political parties were burned by the protesters who have taken back to the streets since Friday morning against the government.Reuters cited Iraq’s elite Counter-Terrorism Service as saying on Sunday that the deployment of the forces was to protect important state buildings "from undisciplined elements."Meanwhile, sources told the report earlier on Saturday that the counter-terrorism had been told to "use all necessary measures" to put an end to the demonstrations against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services.The Iraqi premier has already announced a package of reforms in hopes of meeting the demands of the protesters, but the Parliament has so far failed to vote on it due to a lack of quorum.
