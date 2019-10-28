Home › Iraq News › Iraqi Intelligence “paved the way for Baghdadi Raid”

Iraqi Intelligence “paved the way for Baghdadi Raid”

2019/10/28 | 04:40



The agency learned of Baghdadi’s location from documents found at a secret location in Iraq’s western desert after arresting an Iraqi man and woman from within his “inner circle”, the official said.



Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a US military operation in Syria, sources in Syria, Iraq and Iran said on Sunday ahead of a “major statement” due from US President Donald Trump at the White House.



(Source: Middle East Monitor)























