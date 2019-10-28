Home › INA › MOFA hands over to the Kuwaiti side the last batch of the Emiri archives

2019/10/28 | 05:15



Baghdad - INA







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over to the Kuwaiti side the last batch of archives and the Emiri archive.A statement by the ministry received that 200,000 books belonging to the University of Kuwait and the National Library have been delivered, adding that the handover ceremony took place at the Institute of Diplomatic Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah.







He explained that Iraq has handed over all Kuwaiti property found by the concerned authorities, noting that this is in compliance with the relevant Security Council resolutions, the latest of which is resolution 2107 of 2013.



















