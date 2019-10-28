China’s ‘tech juggernaut’ is just starting while it already dominates in tech space

2019/10/28 | 05:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
China has now more millionaires and unicorns than the US and the tech sector may be the next sphere where Beijing can leave Washington behind .
Most people would assume that the number one city in the world to host tech start-ups is San Francisco, but Beijing was recently ranked as the world’s unicorn capital – 27 firms ahead of Silicon Valley. China is home to 206 unicorns (start-ups valued at more than $1 billion), while the US has a total of 203.
