China's 'tech juggernaut' is just starting while it already dominates in tech space

2019/10/28 | 05:15



China has now more millionaires and unicorns than the US and the tech sector may be the next sphere where Beijing can leave Washington behind .







Most people would assume that the number one city in the world to host tech start-ups is San Francisco, but Beijing was recently ranked as the world’s unicorn capital – 27 firms ahead of Silicon Valley. China is home to 206 unicorns (start-ups valued at more than $1 billion), while the US has a total of 203.























