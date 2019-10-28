PM Barzani discusses Erbil-Baghdad talks, protests with Iraqi national security chief

2019/10/28 | 09:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Last week, head of KRG’s Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee, struck a pause due to Baghdad’s shift in focus to address recent nationwide, deadly demonstrations that took place in early October and continued for about a week. After close to 20 days of calm, the protests resumed on Friday.
Read More: Erbil-Baghdad talks paused due to protests, KRG official says
In total, over 210 people have been killed amid the use of excessive force to disperse demonstrators, who have long expressed discontent with their political and economic situation in oil-rich Iraq. Iraq is among the most corrupt countries on Transparency International’s list.
Barzani and Fayyadh recognized “the legitimate demands of protesters” while urging “calm and restraint on both sides.”
They both also “expressed support for the reforms and constructive steps taken in response by the federal government of Iraq headed by Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi,” the statement concluded.
Fayyadh earlier met with senior Kurdish leader and former president of the Kurdistan Region, Masoud Barzani. They discussed similar topics, with both expressing their continued support for Abdul Mahdi’s government.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany