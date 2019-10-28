Home › Iraq News › The Mastermind of Islamic State ISIS Still Alive

The Mastermind of Islamic State ISIS Still Alive

2019/10/28 | 10:30



Kurdish American Education Society | Ekurd.net



With the Turkish-ISIS leader like Abu-Bakr Al Baghdadi dead, THE REAL TURKISH-ISIS LEADER ERDOGAN, remains free and is allowed to visit the White House on November 13th. While the world must be grateful to the cooperation and alliance between the US and the Kurdish forces for taking out Al-Baghdadi, we must not lose sight of who the real masterminds and ideological theorists are leading the ISIS and groups like them.? Where is their real headquarter of operation from where they send out decrees to these groups and their military forces to commit acts of terrors and genocide against the Kurds who oppose and fight them.



By and on November 13th, President Trump, and his administration have the moral responsibility to take the higher moral ground and elevate America’s moral standing by confronting Erdogan and his policies since he is the real Leader of ISIS and alike groups, headquartered in Ankara under the ideology of Islamic Brotherhood who is determined to re-create their New-Ottomans Radical-Islamic-Army of Conquest. Unless the current state of US-Turkey relations under these two leadership changes fundamentally to uproot Turkish led Islamic radicalism and terrorisms, no victory over ISIS will be achieved. For further information to the background to Turkish political goal and formation of the Army of Conquest, please read articles related to Turkey at the following link.























What President Trump must know and be prepared to do to save grace and that of America?



1) President Trump, please know, that most of the Russian soldiers patrolling with Turkish soldier in the so called “Safe Zone” are from the Turkified Chechen Muslims among whom Turkey has been recruiting members of the Turkish Army of Conquest with free Turkish passport to even travel to Europe and beyond and who have been in fighting with the Turks against the Kurds in Syria for years.



2) These soldiers along with Turkish supported members of the Syrian Free Army (SFA, Syrian branch of the Turkish Army of Conquest) are going home to home and kill Kurds and their families like uncontrolled savage beasts. This ethnic cleansing is done to resettle the Chechen Turks and families of ISIS criminals on the Kurdish land.



3) Don’t let Turkey’s entrenched financial and political influence to further blindfold your moral and political conscience as it has done to the leaders of other major powers, to ignore Erdogan’s role as the real leader of the ISIS and alike Terrorist groups, all operated under his command to further the goal of the “New-Ottomans Army of Conquest”



4) Please heed the call by Germany and the EU at the United Nations to bring the so called “safe zone” to under the control of the International community in cooperation with NATO and the United Nations to stop the ongoing genocide of the Kurdish population by Turkey.



5) Help Kurds to declare independence and therefore as a long overdue legitimate independent state, Kurds could call on the International community for help and protection from the Turkish Army of Conquest. The Kurds who have been the loyal partner of the United States in fighting the entrenched big powers and enemies of freedom and justice, more than ever need the United States to remain with them. In the image of America, the Kurds have upheld the spirit of freedom, true human rights, gender equality, justice and security for all working with them but not under them. These true and cherished values are practiced and are alive with the Kurds who in the Middle East, like America itself, set apart the Kurds from the rest of the ISIS-held corrupt and ill-minded regimes like Turkey whose political intent is to stoop America to the lowest moral level.



President Trump! DON’T LET TURKEY TO STOOP AMERICA! By and on November 13th, when you meet with the ill-intent Turkish-ISIS leader Erdogan of Turkey, we wish you to rise to the level of a leader that uphold American sublime values and Idealism. May God Help You. Kurdish American Education Society.



Kurdish American Education Society







Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved



Comments Comments















Loading...















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- US President Donald Trump (L) talks to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) as they arrive for the NATO summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Photo: AFPKurdish American Education Society | Ekurd.netWith the Turkish-ISIS leader like Abu-Bakr Al Baghdadi dead, THE REAL TURKISH-ISIS LEADER ERDOGAN, remains free and is allowed to visit the White House on November 13th. While the world must be grateful to the cooperation and alliance between the US and the Kurdish forces for taking out Al-Baghdadi, we must not lose sight of who the real masterminds and ideological theorists are leading the ISIS and groups like them.? Where is their real headquarter of operation from where they send out decrees to these groups and their military forces to commit acts of terrors and genocide against the Kurds who oppose and fight them.By and on November 13th, President Trump, and his administration have the moral responsibility to take the higher moral ground and elevate America’s moral standing by confronting Erdogan and his policies since he is the real Leader of ISIS and alike groups, headquartered in Ankara under the ideology of Islamic Brotherhood who is determined to re-create their New-Ottomans Radical-Islamic-Army of Conquest. Unless the current state of US-Turkey relations under these two leadership changes fundamentally to uproot Turkish led Islamic radicalism and terrorisms, no victory over ISIS will be achieved. For further information to the background to Turkish political goal and formation of the Army of Conquest, please read articles related to Turkey at the following link.What President Trump must know and be prepared to do to save grace and that of America?1) President Trump, please know, that most of the Russian soldiers patrolling with Turkish soldier in the so called “Safe Zone” are from the Turkified Chechen Muslims among whom Turkey has been recruiting members of the Turkish Army of Conquest with free Turkish passport to even travel to Europe and beyond and who have been in fighting with the Turks against the Kurds in Syria for years.2) These soldiers along with Turkish supported members of the Syrian Free Army (SFA, Syrian branch of the Turkish Army of Conquest) are going home to home and kill Kurds and their families like uncontrolled savage beasts. This ethnic cleansing is done to resettle the Chechen Turks and families of ISIS criminals on the Kurdish land.3) Don’t let Turkey’s entrenched financial and political influence to further blindfold your moral and political conscience as it has done to the leaders of other major powers, to ignore Erdogan’s role as the real leader of the ISIS and alike Terrorist groups, all operated under his command to further the goal of the “New-Ottomans Army of Conquest”4) Please heed the call by Germany and the EU at the United Nations to bring the so called “safe zone” to under the control of the International community in cooperation with NATO and the United Nations to stop the ongoing genocide of the Kurdish population by Turkey.5) Help Kurds to declare independence and therefore as a long overdue legitimate independent state, Kurds could call on the International community for help and protection from the Turkish Army of Conquest. The Kurds who have been the loyal partner of the United States in fighting the entrenched big powers and enemies of freedom and justice, more than ever need the United States to remain with them. In the image of America, the Kurds have upheld the spirit of freedom, true human rights, gender equality, justice and security for all working with them but not under them. These true and cherished values are practiced and are alive with the Kurds who in the Middle East, like America itself, set apart the Kurds from the rest of the ISIS-held corrupt and ill-minded regimes like Turkey whose political intent is to stoop America to the lowest moral level.President Trump! DON’T LET TURKEY TO STOOP AMERICA! By and on November 13th, when you meet with the ill-intent Turkish-ISIS leader Erdogan of Turkey, we wish you to rise to the level of a leader that uphold American sublime values and Idealism. May God Help You. Kurdish American Education Society.Kurdish American Education SocietyCopyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reservedComments CommentsLoading...