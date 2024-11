2024-11-20 10:05:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrah crude oil prices surged, following a gainin global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by $2.16 to $68.27 per barrel. Basrah Mediumcrude saw an increase of $2.16 to $71.42 per barrel.

Brent crude futures increased by 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $73.40 per barrelat 00:03 GMT. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 14cents, or 0.2%, to $69.53 per barrel.