Iraq’s census kicks off: a step toward security and equity

2024-11-20 10:15:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, November 20, Iraq began its two-daycomprehensive population and housing census across all its provinces, includingthe Kurdistan Region. The operation, viewed as a cornerstone for nationalsecurity, aims to establish an extensive database of citizens that will aid incrime prevention and enhance future security planning.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Muqdad al-Mousawi told ShafaqNews that the census holds importance in generating data essential for urbansecurity strategies. "It will empower security agencies to allocateresources efficiently and address regional security needs based on populationdistribution," he said.

Security expert Saif Raad emphasized the census's value in creating arobust state database, explaining that “updating information with the InteriorMinistry will make it easier to locate individuals involved in crimes orterrorism by providing details about their addresses, workplaces, and personalprofiles." He described the census as "a strategic pillar forpreserving Iraq’s national security."

In turn, Ali al-Bandawi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Security andDefense Committee explained, "Some areas are highly secure and may notrequire significant security presence, while others, deemed hotspots, canbenefit from strengthened deployments."

Beyond security, al-Bandawi pointed to the census's broaderimplications. "It provides a clear picture of Iraq’s demographic andeconomic status, from individual income levels to housing conditions, helpingthe government address infrastructure and social needs effectively," hesaid. He also noted the potential political impact, stating that accuratepopulation data is essential for “fair parliamentary representation, as each100,000 citizens are entitled to one representative in the legislature.”

The census marks the first such undertaking since 1987, when allprovinces participated. A census in 1997 excluded the Kurdistan Region. Fordecades, Iraq relied on unofficial estimates from research centers, with thePlanning Ministry estimating the population at over 42 million in 2022.

To ensure smooth execution, the government has declared public holidaysand imposed a curfew during the two days.