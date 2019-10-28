Home › Iraq News › Why ISIS leader was hiding in Turkish-controlled area of Syria? Kurds ask

Why ISIS leader was hiding in Turkish-controlled area of Syria? Kurds ask

2019/10/28 | 14:40



QAMISHLO, Syrian Kurdistan,— The Kurdish=led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said late on Sunday that the international community and the counter-Islamic State (ISIS) coalition should investigate how militant leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was able to travel to Syria’s Idlib province, an area close to the Turkish border and in a province with a heavy Turkish military presence.



Baghdadi was killed there in a raid by US Special Operations Forces on Saturday.



The SDF said on their twitter account that the “international community must investigate seriously about why all high [class] ISIS members were hiding in the western Syria which is under Turkey’s control.”























In a development that the SDF linked to Baghdadi’s death, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi Kobani announced that their forces had killed ISIS spokesman Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir in a joint raid with US forces in Jarablus, which is in an area of northern Syria controlled by Turkish-backed militants and close to the border.



Turkey has long been criticized for a lax attitude towards the transiting of ISIS fighters.



On October 9, 2019 former US counter-ISIS envoy Brett McGurk outlined on Twitter several instances where “Turkey refused repeated and detailed requests to seal its side of the border with US help and assistance” in order to stem the flow of militants into Syria.



On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the death of Baghdadi as a turning point in the joint fight against terrorism, adding that it would continue to support counterterrorism efforts, according to Reuters.



US Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) told CNN on Sunday that the cooperation between the US and the SDF on the raids showed how “incredible our Kurdish partners continue to be, even though the president double crossed them in Syria.”



The Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.



Syria’s Kurds have detained thousands of local and foreign fighters suspected of fighting for Islamic State, as well as thousands of related women and children.



11,000 Kurdish male and female fighters had been killed in five years of war to eliminate the Islamic State “caliphate” that once covered an area the size of Great Britain in Syria and Iraq.







Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com



Comments Comments















Loading...















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Rubble is seen Sunday at the site of helicopter gunfire that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi near the northwestern Syrian village of Barisha, october 27, 2019. Photo: Ekurd.net/AFP/ISIS media al-FurqanQAMISHLO, Syrian Kurdistan,— The Kurdish=led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said late on Sunday that the international community and the counter-Islamic State (ISIS) coalition should investigate how militant leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was able to travel to Syria’s Idlib province, an area close to the Turkish border and in a province with a heavy Turkish military presence.Baghdadi was killed there in a raid by US Special Operations Forces on Saturday.The SDF said on their twitter account that the “international community must investigate seriously about why all high [class] ISIS members were hiding in the western Syria which is under Turkey’s control.”In a development that the SDF linked to Baghdadi’s death, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi Kobani announced that their forces had killed ISIS spokesman Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir in a joint raid with US forces in Jarablus, which is in an area of northern Syria controlled by Turkish-backed militants and close to the border.Turkey has long been criticized for a lax attitude towards the transiting of ISIS fighters.On October 9, 2019 former US counter-ISIS envoy Brett McGurk outlined on Twitter several instances where “Turkey refused repeated and detailed requests to seal its side of the border with US help and assistance” in order to stem the flow of militants into Syria.On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the death of Baghdadi as a turning point in the joint fight against terrorism, adding that it would continue to support counterterrorism efforts, according to Reuters.US Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) told CNN on Sunday that the cooperation between the US and the SDF on the raids showed how “incredible our Kurdish partners continue to be, even though the president double crossed them in Syria.”The Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.Syria’s Kurds have detained thousands of local and foreign fighters suspected of fighting for Islamic State, as well as thousands of related women and children.11,000 Kurdish male and female fighters had been killed in five years of war to eliminate the Islamic State “caliphate” that once covered an area the size of Great Britain in Syria and Iraq.Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.comComments CommentsLoading...