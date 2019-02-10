عربي | كوردى
Pakistani journalist critical of government seized outside home
2019/02/10 | 10:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Pakistani journalist under scrutiny for anti-government

social media posts was beaten and seized outside his home on Saturday, his son

said, in the latest sign of pressure on media, according to Reuters.Rizwan Razi, who worked for private Din TV in the city of

Lahore, was being investigated for “defamatory and obnoxious” comments about

the judiciary, government and intelligence services, according to Pakistan’s

law enforcement agency.However, there was no official confirmation he had been

arrested.“My father went out of home to see off friends,” his son

Osama told Reuters of the incident on Saturday morning.“When the friends left, unknown persons, riding a black

Honda Civic car, thrashed and dragged him in the car and fled away... I ran

after the car but could not do anything.”Pakistani journalists say they face an increasingly hostile

climate since the vote last year that saw Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) take power.A report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), dated

Saturday and seen by Reuters, said Razi had previously been questioned about

his Twitter comments. It said authorization had been granted to register a case

against him.His account @RaziDada appeared to be offline on Saturday.FIA officials in Lahore referred questions to the main

office in Islamabad, where officials could not be reached.Khan’s government replaced the party of ousted former Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was at odds with the powerful military and is

currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for corruption.The increased official pressure has come at a difficult time

for the media in general as advertising revenues have plunged and newsroom

budgets been slashed.Government officials say Pakistan has an independent media

and the military denies pressuring journalists.In a separate case, Ammar Ali Jan, an academic also based in

Lahore, was arrested over his involvement in a protest at the death of Arman

Loni, a regional leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement. He was later released

on bail.A message on Ammar’s Facebook page on Saturday said he was

taken at 4 am. “I am a law-abiding citizen and will not be deterred in the

fight for justice,” it said.Police official Azhar Naveed confirmed the brief detention

and bail, which followed other arrests over the protests earlier this week. He

said Ammar was charged with taking part in a rally, blocking a road and making

“anti-state” speeches.



