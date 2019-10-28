New German Ambassador to Iraq meets senior Kurdish leaders, discuss regional development

2019/10/28 | 18:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The new German Ambassador to Iraq held separate meetings on Monday with senior Kurdish leaders to discuss the recent regional developments related to stability and security.
Ole Diehl, the German Ambassador to Iraq, and an accompanying delegation that included the German Consul General in Erbil, Barbara Wolf, met with both Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani.
During his meeting with Prime Minister Barzani, the two discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, notably the escalation of violence in northeastern Syria.
Barzani extended his gratitude toward Germany and its parliament for extending their military stay in the Kurdistan Region and continuing with its training programme with the Kurdish Peshmerga forces.
Discussing the recent demonstrations turned violent in Iraq, Barzani recognized the legitimate demands of peaceful protesters but also expressed his support to Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s reforms and attempts to quell public discontent.
The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing that continued international assistance to the Kurdistan Region was required as it witnesses a new influx of refugees and IDPs looking for safety amid rising tensions in the area.
Ole Diehl, the German Ambassador to Iraq, and an accompanying delegation that included the German Consul General in Erbil, Barbara Wolf, met with both Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani.
During his meeting with Prime Minister Barzani, the two discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, notably the escalation of violence in northeastern Syria.
Barzani extended his gratitude toward Germany and its parliament for extending their military stay in the Kurdistan Region and continuing with its training programme with the Kurdish Peshmerga forces.
Discussing the recent demonstrations turned violent in Iraq, Barzani recognized the legitimate demands of peaceful protesters but also expressed his support to Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s reforms and attempts to quell public discontent.
The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing that continued international assistance to the Kurdistan Region was required as it witnesses a new influx of refugees and IDPs looking for safety amid rising tensions in the area.