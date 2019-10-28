Home › INA › Cabinet Secretary Spokesman announces the arrival of the protests demands reports

2019/10/28 | 18:40



INA – BAGHDAD







Spokesman of the Cabinet Secretary Haider Majeed announced upon the arrival of the most of the reports about the cabinet decisions regarding the demands of the protests.







The reports were made by the follow up committees that visited areas in Baghdad and provinces during past few days. Each committee was headed by a minister, member of parliament and local officials.







“The reports are to be unified and sent to the cabinet to issue the right decisions,” said spokesman of the cabinet secretary.



















