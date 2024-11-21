Basrah crudes rose, mirroring global oil trends
Shafaq News/On Thursday, Basrah crude oil prices edged higher, mirroring the global oilprices.
Basrah Heavycrude decreased by 19 cents to $68.46 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by 19cents, reaching $71.61 per barrel.
Brent crudefutures for January delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $73.45 a barrel by 0430GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December delivery wereat $69.31 a barrel, up 15 cents, or 0.2%.
Globally, oilprices rose marginally as geopolitical concerns over escalating tensionsbetween Russia and Ukraine countered the impact of a bigger-than-expectedincrease in US crude inventories.
According toa Reuters survey, Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.97 as of0408 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.23%, to$68.91.