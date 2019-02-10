Spanish Amb. visits Kurdistan Region to discuss the fostering of bilateral relations

2019/02/10 | 10:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
The general view of Erbil from the air. (Photo: Archve)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Spanish Ambassador to Iraq, Juan José Escobar Stemmann, visited the autonomous Kurdistan Region on Saturday and met with Kurdish officials to discuss relations between Erbil and Madrid.
Stemmann, along with the Honorary Consul in Erbil, Dawed Sardar Jaff, met with the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), Masrour Barzani, who is nominated to form and head the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its cabinet.
Spanish Ambassador to Iraq, Juan José Escobar Stemmann, met with the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), Masrour Barzani, in Erbil, Feb. 9, 2019. (Photo: KRSC)
Barzani thanked the people and the government of Spain for their support to the Kurdistan Region. He stressed on developing bilateral relations between Erbil and Madrid in all sectors, according to Barzani’s press office.
The Spanish Ambassador highlighted the sacrifices of the people of the Kurdistan Region in the fight against terrorism, and their struggle for a brighter future. He also shared his country’s desire to improve and expand ties with the Kurdistan Region, read the statement released by the KRSC.
The current situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as well as the formation of the new KRG cabinet, were other topics discussed in the meeting.
Stemmann also met with the head of the KRG’s Department of Foreign Relations, Falah Mustafa, in Erbil on Saturday.
Spanish Ambassador to Iraq, Juan José Escobar Stemmann, met with the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), Masrour Barzani, in Erbil, Feb. 9, 2019. (Photo: KRSC)
The envoy discussed developing trade between Spain and the Kurdistan Region and also noted improving relations between the KRG and the federal government of Iraq.
The Spanish embassy has held several cultural events in the Kurdistan Region, including the latest flamenco concert held in Erbil and Sulaimani earlier in November 2018.
Editing by Nadia Riva
?
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
The general view of Erbil from the air. (Photo: Archve)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Spanish Ambassador to Iraq, Juan José Escobar Stemmann, visited the autonomous Kurdistan Region on Saturday and met with Kurdish officials to discuss relations between Erbil and Madrid.
Stemmann, along with the Honorary Consul in Erbil, Dawed Sardar Jaff, met with the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), Masrour Barzani, who is nominated to form and head the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its cabinet.
Spanish Ambassador to Iraq, Juan José Escobar Stemmann, met with the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), Masrour Barzani, in Erbil, Feb. 9, 2019. (Photo: KRSC)
Barzani thanked the people and the government of Spain for their support to the Kurdistan Region. He stressed on developing bilateral relations between Erbil and Madrid in all sectors, according to Barzani’s press office.
The Spanish Ambassador highlighted the sacrifices of the people of the Kurdistan Region in the fight against terrorism, and their struggle for a brighter future. He also shared his country’s desire to improve and expand ties with the Kurdistan Region, read the statement released by the KRSC.
The current situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as well as the formation of the new KRG cabinet, were other topics discussed in the meeting.
Stemmann also met with the head of the KRG’s Department of Foreign Relations, Falah Mustafa, in Erbil on Saturday.
Spanish Ambassador to Iraq, Juan José Escobar Stemmann, met with the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), Masrour Barzani, in Erbil, Feb. 9, 2019. (Photo: KRSC)
The envoy discussed developing trade between Spain and the Kurdistan Region and also noted improving relations between the KRG and the federal government of Iraq.
The Spanish embassy has held several cultural events in the Kurdistan Region, including the latest flamenco concert held in Erbil and Sulaimani earlier in November 2018.
Editing by Nadia Riva