Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - 28 October 2019

2019/10/28 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: International Organization for Migration

Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey



CONTEXT



Due to the latest military operations in Syria,

DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor potential population flow coming through preselected border points: Fishkhabour and Ibrahim Al Khalil in Dahuk, Al-Fao and Rabi’a in Ninewa, and nearby Sahela and Alwaleed villages in Ninewa. Only people being displaced by the conflict are reported in this update and usual border activities and crossings are not covered. This information is collected by IOM staff specifically posted at the relevant border points to meet with the displaced population. The data on age, gender and location of origin is gathered from heads of households during registration for transportation and is representative of all arrivals on the specified date

All Text here: Relief Web ✓


