Two killed,100 injured after security forces attacked demonstrators in Baghdad

2019/10/28 | 23:35



Two people were killed and 100 others wounded when security forces attacked demonstrators in Baghdad today, medical sources said.This comes at a time when the Iraqi capital Baghdad and nine other provinces protests against the current government policy, including violence led to the burning of a number of buildings belonging to political parties in Iraq, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of demonstrators and members of the security forces.











