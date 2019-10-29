Home › Baghdad Post › Four killed in Iraq as protests persist

Four killed in Iraq as protests persist

2019/10/29 | 00:10







The curfew provides cover for security forces to clear the square, demonstrators said, but they intended on going nowhere.







“No, we will stay. They have now declared a curfew and severe punishments for anyone not going to work, this is how they fight us. We will stay here until the last day, even if there are a thousand martyrs,” one protester said.







The unrest, driven by discontent over economic hardship and deep-seated corruption, has broken nearly two years of relative stability in Iraq, which from 2003 to 2017 endured a foreign occupation, civil war and an Islamic State insurgency.



