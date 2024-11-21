Iraq secures $30 Million from Green Climate Fund to combat climate challenges

2024-11-21 17:05:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Director of Climate Change at Iraq’sMinistry of Environment announced that Iraq has received financial support of$30 million from the Green Climate Fund.

The Head of the directorate, Yousif Muayad, stated in apress release that this funding was secured during the 29thConference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP29) held in Azerbaijan’scapital, Baku. He emphasized the significance of this contribution insupporting Iraq’s efforts to address climate change challenges.

Iraq participated in COP29 in Baku, where a $20 billionfinancing program for the most vulnerable countries, including Iraq, wasannounced to begin in 2026.

Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee Chairman,Majid Shankali, affirmed Iraq’s rejection of the proposal to phase out fossilfuels, citing the country’s dependence on oil revenues. He stressed theimportance of transitioning to renewable energy and diversifying the economy.

Additionally, Iraq announced its accession to the Alliancefor Transformative Action on Climate Change and Health (ATACH) to study theimpacts of climate change on health, alongside other documents supported by theGreen Climate Fund.

The conference, held on Nov. 22, focused on establishing newclimate finance targets and supporting developing countries in their climatemitigation and adaptation efforts. COP29, led by the UN, stands as the world’smost significant climate summit. "COP," or "Conference of theParties," refers to the nearly 200 nations that have ratified the UNFCCC(United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) treaty, signed in 1992.