EU concerned by ‘excessive use of violence’ following Iraqi demonstrations

2019/10/29 | 01:35



In the statement, the EU delegation to Iraq voiced its concerns about “the violence used during the latest wave of protests in Iraq.”



“Despite the many calls for restraint, the last days have seen further deplorable loss of many lives and a great number of injured protestors, as well as the destruction of public and private property,” the statement added.



Fresh protests began on Friday, quickly turning violent as they continued on Monday for the fourth day, resulting in the death of 74 individuals. Another bout of demonstrations earlier in the month went on for about a week, reportedly resulting in at least 140 deaths.



In the statement, the EU recognized the government’s efforts in dealing with the protesters in a peaceful manner while mentioning that excessive use violence also occurred. “The unacceptable involvement of armed entities in the events undermines the right to peaceful assembly and the expression of legitimate demands, and weakens the efforts of the security forces to keep protests safe.”



The Iraqi High Commission of Human Rights on Monday affirmed that 74 people had been killed, most of whom had been shot with direct gunfire as a result of “confrontations between protesters and security guards of political party headquarters as they attempted to enter” the buildings.



The commission also noted that up to 90 private and public buildings had been burned “by some individuals who want to divert the demonstrations from their peaceful path.”



The EU also called upon political parties, lawmakers, and elected officials to mediate a peaceful dialogue between the government and the people, “and to start a constructive dialogue on the way forward in the interest of all Iraqi citizens.”



“As elected representatives of the Iraqi people, Members of Parliament should take responsibility in this regard.”



The delegation also described the investigation regarding the Iraqi demonstrations in early October as a “step towards transparency and accountability,” but also emphasized the necessity of addressing some of the findings of the investigation committee. “The EU expects the perpetrators of all violations to be held accountable.”



