2019/10/29 | 10:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kurdish YPG/YPJ female fighters in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), 2017. Photo: ypgrojava.org
Ardishir Rashidi-Kalhur | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
A Poem Dedicated to The Inseparable Souls of The Heroes of Rojava from The Peshmergas of Kurdistan
Starlings of Imagination
Countless Starlings pair by pair,They murmurate in the air
In unison they soar highWay up into the deep sky
They fly they dance they sing songsThey swerve and curve in throngs
They flow, expand, they stretchShape like arrow with a fletch
This amazing swarms of birdsCan’t be described by the words
Like an arrow in flightThey disappear from the sight
Like a giant flying tentThey soar, they dove then they went!
They now in murmurationFly far in imagination!
Like the souls of human kindThey live in the skies of mind
Eternal souls of all beingsUbiquitous and without wings
They are fluid they are buoyedThey are spirits in the void
With their invisible presence en masseThey are timelessly with us
Now and then when I look aboveTo the starlings like a dove
I see memories of each soulInvisibly murmurating in whole
They resonate with my thoughtsLike waves in space from hotspots
Now I know when my soul fliesI will join them in the skies
In that imaginary realmI will become one of them
Then you become one of usWhen you depart, and you pass
Join the dance of ElationThe magic of creation
Be it in Afrin, or In KobaniThey ask, gyanekim, Kurdi Zahani?
O’ birds of imagination, Starlings in murmurationPonderers of creations! the souls of all the nations!
Resonance of creationSoul-Mates in the formation
Free the bird of your soulJoin the rest and become whole
By ARK. For The Kurdish American Education Society
Ardishir Rashidi-Kalhur, the President of Kurdish American Education Society, Los Angeles, U.S.
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
