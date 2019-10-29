عربي | كوردى


A Poem Dedicated to The Inseparable Souls of The Heroes of Rojava

2019/10/29 | 10:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kurdish YPG/YPJ female fighters in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), 2017. Photo: ypgrojava.org

Ardishir Rashidi-Kalhur | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

A Poem Dedicated to The Inseparable Souls of The Heroes of Rojava from The Peshmergas of Kurdistan

Starlings of Imagination











Countless Starlings pair by pair,They murmurate in the air

In unison they soar highWay up into the deep sky

They fly they dance they sing songsThey swerve and curve in throngs

They flow, expand, they stretchShape like arrow with a fletch

This amazing swarms of birdsCan’t be described by the words

Like an arrow in flightThey disappear from the sight

Like a giant flying tentThey soar, they dove then they went!

They now in murmurationFly far in imagination!

Like the souls of human kindThey live in the skies of mind

Eternal souls of all beingsUbiquitous and without wings

They are fluid they are buoyedThey are spirits in the void

With their invisible presence en masseThey are timelessly with us

Now and then when I look aboveTo the starlings like a dove

I see memories of each soulInvisibly murmurating in whole

They resonate with my thoughtsLike waves in space from hotspots

Now I know when my soul fliesI will join them in the skies

In that imaginary realmI will become one of them

Then you become one of usWhen you depart, and you pass

Join the dance of ElationThe magic of creation

Be it in Afrin, or In KobaniThey ask, gyanekim, Kurdi Zahani?

O’ birds of imagination, Starlings in murmurationPonderers of creations! the souls of all the nations!

Resonance of creationSoul-Mates in the formation

Free the bird of your soulJoin the rest and become whole

By ARK. For The Kurdish American Education Society

Ardishir Rashidi-Kalhur, the President of Kurdish American Education Society, Los Angeles, U.S.

The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

