A Poem Dedicated to The Inseparable Souls of The Heroes of Rojava

2019/10/29 | 10:05



Ardishir Rashidi-Kalhur | Exclusive to Ekurd.net



A Poem Dedicated to The Inseparable Souls of The Heroes of Rojava from The Peshmergas of Kurdistan



Starlings of Imagination























Countless Starlings pair by pair,They murmurate in the air



In unison they soar highWay up into the deep sky



They fly they dance they sing songsThey swerve and curve in throngs



They flow, expand, they stretchShape like arrow with a fletch



This amazing swarms of birdsCan’t be described by the words



Like an arrow in flightThey disappear from the sight



Like a giant flying tentThey soar, they dove then they went!



They now in murmurationFly far in imagination!



Like the souls of human kindThey live in the skies of mind



Eternal souls of all beingsUbiquitous and without wings



They are fluid they are buoyedThey are spirits in the void



With their invisible presence en masseThey are timelessly with us



Now and then when I look aboveTo the starlings like a dove



I see memories of each soulInvisibly murmurating in whole



They resonate with my thoughtsLike waves in space from hotspots



Now I know when my soul fliesI will join them in the skies



In that imaginary realmI will become one of them



Then you become one of usWhen you depart, and you pass



Join the dance of ElationThe magic of creation



Be it in Afrin, or In KobaniThey ask, gyanekim, Kurdi Zahani?



O’ birds of imagination, Starlings in murmurationPonderers of creations! the souls of all the nations!



Resonance of creationSoul-Mates in the formation



Free the bird of your soulJoin the rest and become whole



By ARK. For The Kurdish American Education Society



Ardishir Rashidi-Kalhur, the President of Kurdish American Education Society, Los Angeles, U.S.



The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.



Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved



