Oil prices edge up as Russia warns of broader conflict

2024-11-22 08:30:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices rose onFriday after Russia said it had fired a ballistic missile at Ukraine and warnedof a broadening conflict, raising the prospect of tightening crude supplies.

Brent crude futures gained 14 cents,or 0.2%, to $74.37 a barrel by 0007 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crudefutures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $70.27 per barrel.

Russian President Vladimir Putinsaid on Thursday that the Ukraine war was growing into a global conflict afterthe U.S. and Britain allowed Ukraine to strike Russia with their weapons.

Putin, who said Russia responded tothe use of U.S. and British missiles by firing a new kind of hypersonicmedium-range ballistic missile at a Ukrainian military facility, warned theWest that Moscow could retaliate further.

After approval from theadministration of President Joe Biden, Ukraine struck Russia with six U.S.-madeATACMS on Nov. 19 and with British Storm Shadow missiles and U.S.-made HIMARSon Nov. 21, Putin said.

Russia is among the world's topcrude oil producing countries, even with output declines following import banstied to its invasion of Ukraine and supply curbs by producer group OPEC+.Russia this month said it produced about 9 million barrels of oil a day.

Ukraine has used drones to targetRussian oil infrastructure, including in June, when it used long-range attackdrones to strike four Russian refineries.

Swelling U.S. crude and gasolinestocks limited price gains, with government data released this week showingcrude rose by 545,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 15 to 430.3 million barrelsand gasoline inventories by 2.1 million barrels to 208.9 million barrels.

Some analysts forecast another jumpin oil inventories in next week's data.

"We will be expecting a reboundin production as well as US refinery activity next week that will carrynegative implications for both crude and key products," said JimRitterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates in Florida.

The world's top crude importer,China, meanwhile on Thursday announced policy measures to boost trade,including support for energy product imports, amid worries over U.S.President-elect Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs.

(REUTERS)