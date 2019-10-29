A spy stole ISIS leader Baghdadi's underwear for DNA test, Kurds say

2019/10/29 | 20:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
… the SDF in northern Syria.
Baghdadi "blew himself up" … the operation to kill Baghdadi. Kurdish groups said they considered the … on the planning of the Baghdadi operation, but did not necessarily … -called Islamic caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014.
It …
… the SDF in northern Syria.
Baghdadi "blew himself up" … the operation to kill Baghdadi. Kurdish groups said they considered the … on the planning of the Baghdadi operation, but did not necessarily … -called Islamic caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014.
It …