Khashoggi’s fiancée pens book on his life, work and murder

2019/02/10 | 11:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ISTANBUL, Turkey— Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of slain Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, has released a book about the life and work of her late fiancé and suggesting that bringing his murderers to justice would alleviate the pain of his loved ones.The memoir titled Jamal Khashoggi: His Life, Struggles and Secrets, is published in Turkish followed by English and Arabic versions.Cengiz who released her book at an event hosted by the Turkish-Arab Media Association in Istanbul on Friday said that it was inspired by her personal diary.“No work, nothing will bring Jamal back,” she said, adding that “punishment to the ones who are responsible for Jamal's murder” would “calm the pain of the ones who care about him.”Sinan Onus, one of the book's co-writers, described the book “as one more brick in to the wall of the human rights struggle."Khashoggi went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, to prepare documents for his upcoming marriage, but he was never seen alive again and his remains have yet to be found.Turkish officials claimed he was murdered inside the building while Saudi officials previously maintained that Khashoggi had left the consulate.They later reversed their position after an internal investigation, and now claim Khashoggi was murdered in the course of a rogue operation, without the consent or knowledge of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Eleven people have subsequently been put on trial for the journalist's murder by the Saudi government in Riyadh, while the UN continues to call for a full independent investigation into the case.--
Ruptly story
ISTANBUL, Turkey— Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of slain Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, has released a book about the life and work of her late fiancé and suggesting that bringing his murderers to justice would alleviate the pain of his loved ones.The memoir titled Jamal Khashoggi: His Life, Struggles and Secrets, is published in Turkish followed by English and Arabic versions.Cengiz who released her book at an event hosted by the Turkish-Arab Media Association in Istanbul on Friday said that it was inspired by her personal diary.“No work, nothing will bring Jamal back,” she said, adding that “punishment to the ones who are responsible for Jamal's murder” would “calm the pain of the ones who care about him.”Sinan Onus, one of the book's co-writers, described the book “as one more brick in to the wall of the human rights struggle."Khashoggi went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, to prepare documents for his upcoming marriage, but he was never seen alive again and his remains have yet to be found.Turkish officials claimed he was murdered inside the building while Saudi officials previously maintained that Khashoggi had left the consulate.They later reversed their position after an internal investigation, and now claim Khashoggi was murdered in the course of a rogue operation, without the consent or knowledge of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Eleven people have subsequently been put on trial for the journalist's murder by the Saudi government in Riyadh, while the UN continues to call for a full independent investigation into the case.--
Ruptly story