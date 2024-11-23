CBI auctions +$894 million during the past week

2024-11-23 15:05:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The total sales of theIraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency of the US dollar exceeded $894 millionduring the past week.

According to the CBI's officialdata, the bank sold during the past week, over three days of auctions, $894,662,721at a daily rate averaging $298,220,907 compared to the previous week's sales of$1,434,982,505.

The highest dollar sales wererecorded last Sunday, reaching $308,018,326, while the lowest was on Tuesday,totaling $287,810,781.

Foreign exchange sales during thepast week amounted to $841,712,721, with an increase of 94% compared to cashsales, which reached $52,950,000.