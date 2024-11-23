EIA: Iraq among top OPEC oil exporters to the US in 2024

2024-11-23 15:05:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported more than 62.901 million barrelsof crude oil and derivatives to the United States during the first eight monthsof 2024, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported, on Saturday.

The EIA’s report noted that Iraq exported approximately7.984 million barrels of oil and its derivatives in August, a decline from the8.868 million barrels exported in July.

The EIA added that OPEC’s total crude oil and derivativeexports to the US during the same eight-month period amounted to 310.417million barrels, with Saudi Arabia topping the list at 89.729 million barrels.

Iraqi oil exports to the US have seen a noticeable increasein recent years, reaching record levels in some months. This growth isattributed partly to Iraq's ability to boost its oil production and risingglobal demand for oil.