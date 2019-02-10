Kurdistan Zoroastrian Rep. calls on US to help treat injured donkey

2019/02/10 | 12:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An injured donkey in the autonomous Kurdistan Region has attracted the sympathy of many animal lovers through social media networks, prompting a religious minority representative to call on the US Consulate General in Erbil to help to transfer the donkey to the US for proper medical treatment.
Footage and pictures of the injured donkey in Sulaimani spread across Facebook, with the donkey exhibiting great difficulty walking as one of its legs had been broken.
Awat Husamuldeen, the representative for Zoroastrians in the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and an animal rights activist, was one of the first to visit the donkey.
“It was a shock to me when I arrived,” Husamuldeen told Kurdistan 24 on Saturday, standing by the donkey.
“When I arrived, I saw the donkey was left outside in the rain, shivering. I have sent a letter to the US Consulate General in Erbil asking them to take the donkey to the US for medical treatment as Americans are known for caring about animals in general. The donkey is also the symbol of the Democratic party in the US.”
