2024-11-25 06:20:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Public Municipalities, invites investment proposals for: the new Peace City in Najaf Governorate This project spans 3,912 dunams and offers four investment opportunities of equal area. Interested investors must purchase the investment portfolio for 30 million Iraqi dinars […]

The post Investment Opportunity: new Peace City first appeared on Iraq Business News.