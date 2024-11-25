Iraq’s education faces resource, technological challenges: Officials

2024-11-25 14:35:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's education sector is facing significant challenges, asenior official said on Monday, while Kurdish authorities stressed theimportance of comprehensive studies to address the realities of the educationallandscape.

Speaking at the fourth International Conference on Education andTeaching (ICET) held in Erbil from November 25-27 under the theme “Global Classroom:Embracing Innovation and Challenges,” Falah Mahmoud al-Qaisi, Iraq's DeputyMinister of Education, stated, “The challenges facing education include limitedresources and the fast pace of technological changes, alongside the need tomodernize education systems to align with future demands.”

He pointed out that despite these difficulties, such challenges offeropportunities “for growth and collaboration.”

“The Iraqi Ministry of Education is committed to tackling thesechallenges through partnerships with international organizations such asUNICEF, UNESCO, and Stirling Schools,” al-Qaisi said, explaining that theMinistry has implemented strategies aimed at improving teacher training,updating curricula, and utilizing international grants to enhance the use ofdigital platforms and educational applications.

Meanwhile, Kurdistan’s Minister of Education, Alan Hama Saeed Salih,stressed the necessity of conducting thorough evaluations to assess theeducational process in the Region.

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing on the sidelines of theconference, Salih remarked, “Assessing the educational process in Kurdistanrequires scientific, academic studies and field surveys, including feedbackfrom teachers, supervisors, and educators.”

He further noted that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) hasalready taken several strategic steps to reform the sector. “These includerevising curricula, conducting external evaluations of schools, andimplementing strategies for the training of teachers and educators,” Saeedsaid.