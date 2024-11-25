Japan expresses interest in supporting Iraq’s automotive and machinery industries

2024-11-25 15:52:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi PrimeMinister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with the Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, FutoshiMatsumoto, on the occasion of the conclusion of his tenure.

According to a statement from the PM’smedia office, Al-Sudani expressed his gratitude to the ambassador, commendinghis efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, whichhave seen cooperation in various fields. He emphasized “the contribution ofJapanese companies in implementing several significant projects, reflectingIraq’s policy of achieving economic integration and openness to regional andinternational partners.”

Al-Sudani also discusseddevelopments in Gaza and Lebanon, condemning Israel's continued aggression andreaffirming “Iraq’s support for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, itsrejection of war and expanded conflict, and its commitment to achieving peacein the region.”

In turn, Matsumoto thanked the PM forIraq's balanced foreign policy, which contributes to regional stability, andreiterated Japan's interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador further underscoredprogress, including “the completion of the Karbala Refinery with its fulloperational capacity, the water plant in Samawa,” and the interest of Japanesecompanies in “expanding collaboration and entering the Iraqi market in sectorssuch as automotive manufacturing and industrial machinery production.”