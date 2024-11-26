Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Gold prices inch lower in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Gold prices inch lower in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Gold prices inch lower in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil
Gold prices inch lower in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil
2024-11-26 11:55:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, prices for both foreign and Iraqi gold dropped in the local markets of Baghdad, while stabilizing in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, gold prices in Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street showed a selling price of 550,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 546,000 IQD.

The price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 520,000 IQD for selling and 516,000 IQD for buying.

In Baghdad's jewelry stores, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 550,000 and 560,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold ranged between 520,000 and 530,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 655,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 600,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 573,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 490,000 IQD.

Continue following on Shafaq News