Gold prices inch lower in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

2024-11-26 11:55:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, prices for both foreign and Iraqi gold dropped in the local markets of Baghdad, while stabilizing in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, gold prices in Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street showed a selling price of 550,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 546,000 IQD.

The price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 520,000 IQD for selling and 516,000 IQD for buying.

In Baghdad's jewelry stores, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 550,000 and 560,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold ranged between 520,000 and 530,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 655,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 600,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 573,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 490,000 IQD.