Danish official says shouldn’t have invaded Iraq, toppled Saddam

2019/02/10 | 14:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Danish political party has expressed regret for taking part in the decision on invasion of Iraq and toppling of former President Saddam Hussein.In a radio interview, Søren Espersen, the foreign affairs spokesperson of Dansk Folkeparti (DF), said he regrets his party was part of making the decision to invade Iraq and topple the sitting dictator Saddam Hussein.“Of course we should have never ousted Saddam Hussein and created all that drama. The secular leaders, including [Muammar] Gadaffi in Libya and Mubarak in Egypt, stabilized the Middle East. We helped topple all of them and create this current chaos,” Espersen added.Despite not being in Parliament by then, Espersen was an advocate of the war through his position at the time as DF’s head of communications.“My Israeli son-in-law said it already back then. He was in the paratroopers in Israel and said ‘it’s the wrong country you are attacking. It should be Iran’. I should have listened to him,” he added.DF, along with others, made up the majority in Parliament to send Danish soldiers to fight in Iraq.