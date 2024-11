2024-11-27 04:55:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) will reportedly sell 44,000 metric tons of U.S. long grain rice to Iraq. According to FarmProgress.com, the product is expected to be shipped in January. More here. (Source: FarmProgress.com)

