KDP launches government formation talks in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2024-11-27 12:20:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) began, on Wednesday,discussions with political parties in Al-Sulaymaniyah Province to form the nextgovernment in the Kurdistan region, following the parliamentary elections.

Dilshad Shehab, a member of the KDP’s negotiating delegation, confirmedthe talks during a briefing to reporters. “Starting today, dialogues betweenpolitical parties will focus on forming the tenth cabinet. We aim to achieveconsensus that serves the interests of the Region and ensures politicalstability,” he said.

Shehab emphasized that the KDP is open to discussions with all politicalgroups without preconditions. “Kurdistan is entering a significant phase withgreat responsibility entrusted by voters through their ballots,” he added.

The discussions come after Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzaniissued a decree calling for the first parliamentary session of the new term onDec. 2.

The Oct. 20, 2024, election marked the sixth parliamentary cycle, withvoting conducted across four provinces. Final results, announced on Oct. 30,showed the KDP securing 39 seats with approximately 809,197 votes.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) ranked second with 23 seats,garnering around 408,141 votes. New Generation Movement claimed 15 seats with290,991 votes, followed by the Kurdistan Islamic Union with seven seats.