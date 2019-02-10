ISIS militant arrested while booby-trapping vehicle in Anbar

2019/02/10 | 14:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi security troops have arrested an ISIS militant as he was trying to booby-trap a vehicle in Anbar province, west of Iraq, a security source was quoted saying.In remarks, the source said the militant was planning to target security forces with the booby-trapped vehicle in Amiriyat Al-Smood district, south of Fallujah city.The militant was transferred to a detention cell amid high-security measures for investigations.
Iraqi security troops have arrested an ISIS militant as he was trying to booby-trap a vehicle in Anbar province, west of Iraq, a security source was quoted saying.In remarks, the source said the militant was planning to target security forces with the booby-trapped vehicle in Amiriyat Al-Smood district, south of Fallujah city.The militant was transferred to a detention cell amid high-security measures for investigations.