Marja's Friday sermon in Karbala

2019/11/01 | 18:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - Karbala
Iraqi Media Network - INA published the Friday's sermon by the Highest Religious Authority in Iraq - Marja.The sermon started with expressing how sadful it was that the protests included violence and clashes between protesters and secuirty men which led to the death of many people and destruction of public and private possessions."The pure bloodshed during the past weeks is precocious and we must stop shedding more. We must not allow the country to reach more destruction, eternal conflicts and chaos. It is possible to overcome this crises by cooperation between all," included the statement.Marja also asserted condemnation towards any unnecessary attack or violence against the protesters and that the responsible must be held accountable.
"Respecting Iraqis will in maintaining political and administrative system is the standard that the Marja is commited to achieve and we asserted on it since the previous regime which affirms on reform,"
