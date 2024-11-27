Change Movement not to join Kurdistan Government, opts for opposition role

2024-11-27 23:55:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Change Movement (Gorran) officially announced, onWednesday, its decision to reject participation in the tenth Kurdistan RegionalGovernment (KRG) and instead assume an opposition role.

The announcement followed a meeting between a delegation from theKurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Gorran representatives at the movement’sheadquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

"The movement has formally conveyed its decision to the KDPdelegation, affirming its choice not to join the next government and totransition into a national opposition role to oversee the performance of thegovernment and official institutions," Gorran spokesperson DlerAbdulkhaliq said during a press conference.

Abdulkhaliq stated that Gorran’s previous experiences in both oppositionand government participation were unsatisfactory. "Our participation inthe government did not yield the desired success; it was a disappointingexperience," he noted.

Gorran’s spokesperson noted that the movement lacks clear information onthe trajectory of the new government’s formation so far. He also revealed thatthe Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) delegation is scheduled to meet withGorran on Thursday evening to discuss steps toward forming the government.

He emphasized Gorran's aspiration for the new administration to be a"service-oriented government that addresses the needs of citizens,"while underscoring the vital role of opposition in holding the government andinstitutions accountable.

The Gorran Movement has one seat in the newly-elected Kurdishparliament, while the KDP secured 39 seats.

For his part, Bashtewan Sadiq, a member of the KDP’s negotiatingdelegation and its political bureau, stated to Shafaq News Agency that "theKDP delegation is holding talks with all parties based on President Barzani'sdirective to achieve national consensus and serve the people of Kurdistan."

These developments come amid ongoing negotiations among politicalparties in the Kurdistan Region following recent parliamentary elections. As aprominent party in the region, Gorran's decision to adopt an opposition rolemarks a significant shift, aiming to strengthen oversight and push thegovernment toward meeting citizens’ expectations.