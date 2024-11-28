$2.5bn 'Heist of the Century': Iraqi Officials Sentenced

2024-11-28 04:35:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad has sentenced three defendents in the "tax deposit" scandal, often referred to as the "heist of the century." The case involves the theft of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.5 billion) from the General Tax Authority's account at the state-run Rafidain Bank. According to a brief statement from […]

