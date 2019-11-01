عربي | كوردى


4 killed in California Halloween party shooting

2019/11/01 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Four people were killed and at least another four injured in a shooting at a house party Thursday night in the San Francisco Bay Area, Police Chief David Cook of Orinda, California, tells CNN.

Police were "being overwhelmed by the crowd where the shooting happened" on Halloween night, they told CNN affiliate KPIX.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. "Investigation is active," the agency tweeted just before midnight 

