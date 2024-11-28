Gold climbs in Baghdad, drops in Erbil

2024-11-28 12:55:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad and fellin Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, gold prices on Baghdad'sAl-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 557,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalentto five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and Europeanvarieties, with a buying price of 553,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 527,000 IQD, with a buyingprice of 523,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry storesranged between 560,000 and 570,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between530,000 and 540,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 650,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-caratgold at 570,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 488,000 IQD.