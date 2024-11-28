Iraqi-Turkish trade exchange approximates $10 billion in 10 months

2024-11-28 15:55:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The trade exchange between Iraq and Turkiyereached nearly 10 billion dollars over the past ten months, official announced.

On Thursday, the Vice Chairman of the Erbil Chamber ofCommerce and Industry, Kamran Bajgar, stated told Shafaq News, "TheChamber of Commerce received a large trade delegation from the Turkish city ofVan, where discussions were held on ways to enhance trade between the twosides."

"There are 1,591 Turkish companies operating in theKurdistan Region, and the total trade exchange between Iraq and Turkiye duringthe past ten months amounted to 9.6 billion dollars, with 30% of this exchangeattributed to the Kurdistan Region," he explained.

Bajgar also mentioned that discussions are ongoing tofacilitate movement between Turkiye and Iraq.