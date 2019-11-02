Home › kurdistan 24 › KDP spokesperson says Iraqi Constitution must be implemented not amended amid nationwide protests

KDP spokesperson says Iraqi Constitution must be implemented not amended amid nationwide protests

2019/11/02 | 14:30



KDP spokesperson Mahmood Mohammed made the comments in a press conference in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil on Saturday.



Regarding calls for an amendment to the constitution, Mohammed noted that “if the constitution were implemented over the past years it wouldn’t have needed to be amended now.”



“The problem is with the implementation of the constitution, not the constitution itself,” he said.



The Kurdish official expressed his concerns about the current situation in central and southern Iraqi provinces, adding that “some entities want to take advantage of the circumstances for their own gains.”



Mohammed underlined that the constitution must not be used as an instrument to “reduce the rights and gains of the Kurdish people.”



The spokesperson also expressed concerns regarding the casualties from both “civilians and the security forces” during the protests.



During a meeting with the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Council of Ministers on Wednesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani affirmed his support for recent governmental reforms Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi had enacted



Prime Minister Barzani said the KRG stands by the legitimate demands of the protesters and is against the use of violence, “no matter which side it comes from.”



Fresh protests in Iraq began on Oct. 25, quickly turning violent as they continued for the eighth day on Friday.



Another bout of demonstrations earlier in the month went on for about a week, reportedly resulting in at least 140 deaths.



